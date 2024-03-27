FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAUG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 678,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 574,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 228.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 241,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 315,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 104,416 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.0 %

FAUG opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

