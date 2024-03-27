Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Up 9.4%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 711,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,572,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Frontier Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

