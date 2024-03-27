Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $147.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.30.
FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.9 %
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Read More
