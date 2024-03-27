Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Releases Earnings Results

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Forza X1 Price Performance

Shares of Forza X1 stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.19. Forza X1 has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Forza X1 Company Profile

