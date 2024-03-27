Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.44

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 267228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 443.0% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 74,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 221.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.