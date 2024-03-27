Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) PT Raised to $1.90 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.70 to $1.90 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.89% from the company’s previous close.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCUUF stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

