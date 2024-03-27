Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

