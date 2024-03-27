FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.75

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.75 and last traded at $125.75, with a volume of 5944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.85.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

