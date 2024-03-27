First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 409,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 446,257 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091,741 shares of company stock worth $170,160,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.