First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 590,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

