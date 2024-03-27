First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 446.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 902,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,173. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

