First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.38

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 11114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $610.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

