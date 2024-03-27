First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 661,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 375,586 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $18.79.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $21,594,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,636,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,596 shares during the period.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

