First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in March

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. 9,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,926. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $180.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.