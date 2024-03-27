First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 5.5%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.90 and last traded at $161.51. 847,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,038,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.