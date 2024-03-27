First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.