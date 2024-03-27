First National Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.98. The stock had a trading volume of 420,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,494. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

