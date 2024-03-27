First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 652,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,680 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 3,428,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,218,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

