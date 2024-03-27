First National Corp MA ADV Has $225,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

DEO traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. 170,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,835. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

