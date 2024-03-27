First National Corp MA ADV Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ED traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 346,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,986. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

