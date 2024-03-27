First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of First Community worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 13,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. First Community’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

First Community Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.