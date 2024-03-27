Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FLDB opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.