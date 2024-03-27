Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,400 shares, a growth of 2,159.5% from the February 29th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.3 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBASF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 6,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

