FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.1 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 0.9 %
CBAOF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
