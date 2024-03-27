FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.1 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 0.9 %

CBAOF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

