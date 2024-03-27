FGI Industries Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for FGI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

FGI stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

