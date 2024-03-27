Fetch.ai Price Reaches $2.88 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $655.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00080092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00027235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,059,069 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

