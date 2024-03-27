Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.51. 42,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.17. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $264.90 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

