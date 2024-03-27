Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 1,069,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,953,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 352,204 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 312,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,236,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 280,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.