FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 44,459 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,459 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 373,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

