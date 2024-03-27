FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $66,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

JEPI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. 1,338,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

