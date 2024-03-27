FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $41.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. 83,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,155. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

