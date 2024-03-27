Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

