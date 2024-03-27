Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,532.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $451.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

