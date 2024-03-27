Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Cap of $427.31 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,558.73 or 0.05085879 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $427.31 billion and $18.13 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00028117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,073,215 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

