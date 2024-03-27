Ethena USDe Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $296.03 million and $74.80 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,351,643,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,344,651,113.4340606. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00108061 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $62,067,058.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

