essensys (LON:ESYS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 30392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

essensys Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.81 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About essensys

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

Further Reading

