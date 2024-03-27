Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $485,422.50

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00002598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $132.21 million and $485,422.50 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,518.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.38 or 0.00785744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00137106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00045761 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00199775 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00132441 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,266,512 coins and its circulating supply is 74,266,362 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

