ERC20 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,712.30 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $251.48 million and $33,712.30 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 102.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015833 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00024098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,022.37 or 1.00144402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00147411 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1552566 USD and is down -20.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $8,415.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars.

