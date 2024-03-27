ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 129.3% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 129.3% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $268.12 million and approximately $19,815.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016276 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00024042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,975.69 or 0.99980026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00148542 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.18988592 USD and is up 24.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $50,125.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

