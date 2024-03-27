Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eramet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ERMAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367. Eramet has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

