Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FRX opened at C$14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.14.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

