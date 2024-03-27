Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
