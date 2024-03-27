EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $176.76 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $176.76 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,244,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,251,687 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

