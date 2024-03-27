EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

