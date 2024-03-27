Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 369974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

