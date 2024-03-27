Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $701.91 million and approximately $33.50 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,793,604,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,426,724,330 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

