Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Energi has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $756,730.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00080092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00027235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,129,310 coins and its circulating supply is 75,126,656 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

