Enegra (EGX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.01 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.01 billion and $363,484.36 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.13 or 0.00288714 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.18979796 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $356,808.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

