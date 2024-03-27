Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,980. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

