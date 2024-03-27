Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.31. 1,365,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.